Photos

Photos: Celebrating Armenian traditions and faith in St. Paul

MPR News Staff
St. Sahag Armenian Festival in St. Paul
Services are held at St. Sahag Armenian Church in St. Paul on Sunday. The church hosted its annual Armenian Festival over the weekend.
Kerem Yücel for MPR News

Share

The St. Sahag Armenian Church community in St. Paul gathered over the weekend to celebrate their Armenian heritage and faith — and to share those traditions with their friends and neighbors.

The church's annual Armenian Festival featured dancing, music and presentations on Armenian history — along with traditional Armenian food and Armenian coffee.

St. Sahag Armenian Festival

As with so many community events, this year's Armenian Festival marked a return to an in-person celebration after the pandemic forced changes to last year's festival. In 2020 the church offered Armenian food to-go, and hosted virtual presentations on Armenian heritage.

But this year’s in-person celebration was a go, under sunny skies and amid summer-like conditions. The festival took place just ahead of another Armenian celebration — Armenia Independence Day on Tuesday.

St. Sahag Armenian Festival in St. Paul
Armenian community members practice their dance performance during the annual St. Sahag Armenian Festival at St. Sahag Armenian Church in St. Paul on Saturday.
Kerem Yücel for MPR News

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More