Photos: Celebrating Armenian traditions and faith in St. Paul

The St. Sahag Armenian Church community in St. Paul gathered over the weekend to celebrate their Armenian heritage and faith — and to share those traditions with their friends and neighbors.

The church's annual Armenian Festival featured dancing, music and presentations on Armenian history — along with traditional Armenian food and Armenian coffee.

Armenian community members practice their dance performance during the annual St. Sahag Armenian Festival. Kerem Yücel for MPR News Young Armenian community members dance during the annual Armenian Festival outside the St. Sahag Armenian Church in St. Paul on Saturday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News Lou Ann Matossian, in her traditional Armenian clothing, pays tribute at a memorial to the martyred saints of the 1915 Armenian genocide, outside St. Sahag Armenian Church in St. Paul on Saturday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News

As with so many community events, this year's Armenian Festival marked a return to an in-person celebration after the pandemic forced changes to last year's festival. In 2020 the church offered Armenian food to-go, and hosted virtual presentations on Armenian heritage.

But this year’s in-person celebration was a go, under sunny skies and amid summer-like conditions. The festival took place just ahead of another Armenian celebration — Armenia Independence Day on Tuesday.

