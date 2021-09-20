Photos: Celebrating Armenian traditions and faith in St. Paul
The St. Sahag Armenian Church community in St. Paul gathered over the weekend to celebrate their Armenian heritage and faith — and to share those traditions with their friends and neighbors.
The church's annual Armenian Festival featured dancing, music and presentations on Armenian history — along with traditional Armenian food and Armenian coffee.
As with so many community events, this year's Armenian Festival marked a return to an in-person celebration after the pandemic forced changes to last year's festival. In 2020 the church offered Armenian food to-go, and hosted virtual presentations on Armenian heritage.
But this year’s in-person celebration was a go, under sunny skies and amid summer-like conditions. The festival took place just ahead of another Armenian celebration — Armenia Independence Day on Tuesday.
