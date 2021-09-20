Police: 4 found shot in Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul

Four Twin Cities-area residents found shot to death in an abandoned SUV in rural Dunn County, Wis., were killed in St. Paul, St. Paul police said Monday as they announced they were taking over as lead investigators.

Darren Lee McWright. Dunn County Sheriff's Office via AP

Two suspects are in custody. Darren Lee McWright, 56, from St. Paul, was arrested last week by St. Paul police and charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.

The second man turned himself in Friday to police in Gilbert, Ariz., and is in jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota. MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The vehicle and bodies were found Sept. 12 in a cornfield by a farmer in Sheridan Township in Dunn County, a little more than an hour’s drive from St. Paul.

A complaint filed Thursday against McWright said witnesses told police they saw the 38-year-old suspect late on Sept. 11 at the White Squirrel Bar in St. Paul with one of the victims, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater, Minn.

The other three victims were Flug-Presley’s longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said they all died from gunshot wounds.

“We have four young lives — with all of their promise — erased. We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers,” Todd Axtell, the St. Paul police chief, said in a statement Monday, adding that he’s met with the victims’ families.

Authorities were able to connect the suspects and victims through surveillance videos and witnesses. They have yet to disclose a motive for the killings.

St. Paul police said the investigation continues and is asking anyone with any information to call 651-266-5650.