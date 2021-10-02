Minnesota Republicans elect Hann as new party chair

Minnesota Republican Party delegates have elected a new chair to lead the party heading into the 2022 elections.

Former state Sen. David Hann won an election Saturday at a meeting of more than 300 delegates in Hopkins. On the final ballot he defeated business executive Jerry Dettinger.

Former state Sen. David Hann, seen here in a file photo, was elected Minnesota Republican Party chair on Saturday. Tom Scheck | MPR News file

Hann replaces former state party chair Jennifer Carnahan, who resigned in August after federal prosecutors filed sex trafficking charges against Anton Lazzaro, a GOP donor who had been close to Carnahan. There were also allegations, which Carnahan denied, that she had created a toxic environment at the party offices.

Hann will now work to unite the party ahead of next year's elections, in which all state legislative seats and state constitutional offices will be on the ballot. Republicans have not won a statewide race in Minnesota since 2006.

Hann represented Eden Prairie in the Minnesota Senate from 2003 to 2017. Speaking with MPR News ahead of Saturday's vote, he said he believed he has the skills needed to move the party beyond its recent controversy and restore confidence.

“I’m doing this because I’m committed to what the party stands for. I’m not looking for higher office,” Hann said. “I’m not looking for anything other than the opportunity to serve an organization whose mission is very important.”

