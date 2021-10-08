The Minnesota Twins will host a winter clothing drive Saturday in Minneapolis to aid Afghan families currently housed at military bases.

The event — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Thomson Reuters Champions Club lot outside Target Field — is co-hosted by Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response nonprofit. Donations will go to refugees at Fort McCoy, Wis., and Camp Atterbury, Ind.

Organizers say accepted items include toddler clothing, children’s winter clothing, adult winter clothing in sizes small and medium, children’s athletic shoes, children and adult winter boots, gloves, hats and powder baby formula.

All clothing should be conservative and modest in style, such as crewnecks, turtlenecks and long sleeves.

Gift cards and monetary donations are also accepted.

The first 500 people to make a donation will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to any Twins home game in April or May 2022, excluding the home opener (vouchers are limited to one per vehicle).