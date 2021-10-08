Video shows armed man hit, killed by Ramsey County Sheriff's car

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released video footage Friday showing when a deputy struck and killed a man with his squad car in late September.

The dash camera video shows the squad car approaching 48-year-old Troy Allen Engstrom of Shoreview, Minn. after responding to a report of a felony domestic assault involving gunfire and a female victim at the AmericInn by Wyndham nearby.

Ramsey County Deputy Donald Rindal spotted the suspect, who is white, a short distance away. The man opened fire and hit a Mounds View Police Officer’s squad car just above the driver’s side windshield and a Ramsey County Deputy’s squad just below the driver’s side windshield.

The video shows the vehicle accelerating after the shots were fired, but ends before the vehicle impacts Engstrom.

Engstrom died of multiple blunt force injuries at HCMC on Sept. 22.