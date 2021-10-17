Enbridge misses aquifer cleanup deadline

Enbridge has missed a deadline to fix an aquifer breach near Clearbrook, Minn.

The company had until Oct. 15 to stop the unauthorized flow of groundwater that occurred when Line 3 construction crews pierced the aquifer near the Clearbrook Terminal in late January. The breach resulted in millions of gallons of groundwater flowing out of the aquifer.

The Department of Natural Resources says while Enbridge has made progress toward stopping the flow, the company will have to compensate the state for the additional loss of groundwater.

Meanwhile, the DNR says it is investigating two more sites where the company may have breached aquifers. The agency did not say where those sites are located.