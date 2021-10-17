Victims, suspect identified in Culver Township homicide

Authorities have identified the victims and suspect in a Culver Township homicide over the weekend that left three men dead.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Skylar Hunter of Brookston, Minn., and his 51-year-old father Jamie Hunter of Moose Lake, Minn., were found dead early Saturday morning at a rural residence north of Brookston.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cody Pirila, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a few miles away from the scene after being pursued and then stopped by a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities were alerted around 1 a.m. Saturday when a man called 911 and asked the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to check on his adult son.

The caller then went to the residence and found a dead man outside. When authorities arrived at the residence, they found another dead man outside.

Authorities say Pirila confessed to killing the men during a 911 call that he placed as he was being pursued a short time later by the state trooper. He also reportedly told the dispatcher he wanted to kill himself. During the chase, Pirila's vehicle skidded into a ditch and authorities say he shot himself while he was in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Pirila and Skylar Hunter were roommates and that police are not seeking any additional suspects. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.