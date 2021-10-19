Renaissance Festival manager faces new sexual assault charges

Scott County prosecutors have re-filed sexual assault charges against a former Renaissance Festival manager.

Prosecutors initially charged 63-year-old Carr Hagerman in 2018 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

They alleged he raped a freelance photographer in a building on the Renaissance Festival grounds the year before.

But last October the alleged victim said traveling to Shakopee from out of state to testify would be a hardship amid the pandemic. The government dropped the case after a judge declined prosecutors' request to postpone the trial.

Hagerman is scheduled to make his first appearance on the new criminal complaint November 15.