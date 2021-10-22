Minneapolis cop charged in pursuit crash that killed innocent driver

A Minneapolis police officer who crashed his squad car into another vehicle this past summer during a pursuit and killed an innocent motorist has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. The charges were signed Thursday and announced Friday morning.

Officer Brian Cummings’ marked squad, with lights and sirens on, slammed into the driver’s side of Leneal Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph in north Minneapolis in the early hours of July 6, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said. Frazier, 40, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Cummings, 37, was pursuing another vehicle suspected of being stolen and involved in nonviolent business thefts. The chase ran for more than 20 blocks through north Minneapolis, including residential neighborhoods, with speeds at or near 100 mph, charging documents say.

The charges say Frazier had a green light and an obstructed view.

“Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so. Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters later Friday, Freeman said he didn't know if his office had ever brought such charges against an officer for an on-duty crash.

Police departments across the state need to have stricter pursuit policies that are strictly enforced, he added. "Before such speedy chases are done, they have to be violent crimes or guns have to be involved.”

The driver of the stolen vehicle Cummings was pursuing was never arrested, Freeman said.

Family and supporters of the Frazier family have called for the prosecution of the officer. An attorney for the Frazier family said the charges were welcome news.

Leneal Frazier's niece Darnella Frazier recorded the viral video of the murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of George Floyd.

Cummings’ first court appearance is expected in the coming days.

Correction: (Oct. 22, 2021): A previous version of this report had an incorrect age listed for Brian Cummings. The report has been updated with the correct information.