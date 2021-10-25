Following quiet weather Monday, a storm brings gusty winds then significant rainfall back across Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast

Under the influence of high pressure, the state is seeing a tranquil weather day Monday.

Clear skies dropped morning temperatures into the 20s north and 30s south, which is very near to average for late October. Highs will also be seasonable, with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s north to low 50s south.

Monday high temperatures National Weather Service

Skies stay dry, with more sunshine into the afternoon.

The one exception is along the North Shore, where the wind pattern draws in a few light rain showers and perhaps even a flurry Monday morning, plus more clouds in general across the Arrowhead Monday.

A windy, wet storm

Ahead of a midweek storm, winds shift and come out of the southeast on Tuesday. Those winds increase through the day, with sustained winds 15 to over 20 mph, and gusts exceeding 20 mph east and over 30 mph west.

Tuesday afternoon forecast winds National Weather Service

This warm, windy storm nudges highs a couple degrees warmer, with most of the state in the 50s Tuesday.

The wind increase is ahead of a storm that starts to push showers into western Minnesota by late Tuesday and throughout the state by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy and wet, with widespread rainfall and a few non-severe thunderstorms likely in southern Minnesota. Rain slowly clears out Thursday from west to east.

The storm is expected to bring a good soaking to most of the state, with much of Minnesota seeing at least a half inch of rain, and totals over an inch expected in many parts of central and southern Minnesota.

Forecast rainfall Wednesday and Thursday National Weather Service

While it will be wet, this system is not expected to bring in cooler air. Temperatures cool slightly Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 40s and low 50s for highs due to the cloud cover with the rain.

However, behind the storm highs rebound into the 50s for almost the entire state Friday and Saturday as more sunshine returns.



Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities:

Twin Cities forecast through Friday National Weather Service

Sunday currently looks a couple degrees cooler again, with more of the state seeing highs in the 40s.

The outlook for Halloween evening looks like 40s for most of the state (a few 30s north), under dry skies. We will keep you posted on whether that forecast is looking like a trick or a treat as the week progresses!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.