State takes control of Minneapolis nursing home amid financial concerns

A Minneapolis nursing home is now under the control of the Minnesota Department of Health, after numerous care and financial issues were found.

The 31-resident Twin City Gardens Nursing Home has been investigated several times for on-site conduct this year after staff reported concerns about financial issues with the facility, the Health Department said Monday.

A recent review found evidence of unpaid bills for oxygen, insurance, medications and electricity; some staff payroll checks had also bounced, the agency added.

The facility had received an electrical disconnection notice from Xcel Energy stemming from a past-due unpaid balance. It could not obtain oxygen for residents because of a non-payment to the oxygen vendor and was running critically low on oxygen.

A receivership order was granted on Friday by a Ramsey County judge.

“We are communicating with family members and residents about the transition as we work to stabilize operations and ease their concerns,” MDH Health Regulation Division Director Martha Burton Santibáñez said in a statement.