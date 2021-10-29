3 things to know:

3,348 newly confirmed or probable cases, 16 newly reported deaths

20,348 known, active cases; 915 currently hospitalized

74.7 percent of 16-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose

It’s not over.

While Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks have signaled an ebb in the late-summer, early-fall wave, the past few days of data are clouding that hope. Friday’s numbers offered fresh evidence the disease is not retreating quickly.

Known, active cases rose to 20,348. The seven-day average for new daily cases is also up — both metrics are at their highest levels in more than a week.

After trending down for a week, the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has edged up again above 7 percent, according to MPR News calculations — higher than the 5 percent officials find concerning.

Hospitalizations are down from their recent highs, but still relatively high.

Bed counts had topped 1,000 earlier in October, putting huge pressure on the state’s short-staffed care systems. Hospitalizations counts started to slide, but that’s stalled in the past day or so. There are 915 people in Minnesota hospitals now with COVID; 212 need intensive care.

Counts are split almost evenly between greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.

David H. Montgomery | MPR News

State public health leaders continue to emphasize that Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers remain relatively high and another surge is possible. They continue to plead with Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease and get vaccinated if eligible.

Driven by the highly contagious delta variant, the entire state, except for Cook County in the Arrowhead region, shows a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases are up everywhere, but especially in western and central Minnesota.

The state's death toll stands at 8,669, including 16 deaths newly reported on Friday. Deaths typically follow a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In past COVID-19 waves, it’s been the last of the key metrics to improve.

Thanks to vaccinations, Minnesota remains better positioned now than during its fall and spring spikes. More than 73 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, with more than 70 percent now completely vaccinated.

The state is seeing progress in getting booster shots into Minnesotans who’ve already been vaccinated. However, the struggle continues to get more Minnesotans vaccinated. Wide gaps remain in the vaccination rates among regions and counties.

State officials are shifting their vaccination focus now to some of the state’s youngest soon-to-be eligible residents.

The state’s health care providers will be ready to start giving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to 5-to-11-year-olds once the federal recommendations are finalized next week, Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement Wednesday.

Based on the timeline, providers say they could be ready to give shots as early as Nov. 4. There are about 500,000 kids in that age group.

Malcolm called the coming vaccination effort “truly good news” in the effort to protect children from COVID, noting that Minnesota’s seen more than 45,000 pediatric cases of the disease reported since July, with 300 hospitalizations.