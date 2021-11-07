Eight people wounded in six shootings in Minneapolis from Saturday into Sunday

Minneapolis police say eight people were wounded in six separate shootings over a span of just over 10 hours from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South. Police said it appeared that two men inside a home were struck by gunfire from outside. They were taken to a hospital with one victim listed in serious condition, and the other in critical condition.

At nearly the same time, officers responded to a report of a man bleeding at the intersection of Washington and Chicago avenues. Police said the man apparently was shot earlier, near the corner of 21st and Riverside. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

The four other shootings reported included:

Officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound later arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital. Police said his injuries appeared to not be life-threatening.

Callers reported gunfire on the 5000 block of Camden Avenue North at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of West Broadway at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said it appears gunshots were fired from inside one of several vehicles gathered together; a short time later a woman was dropped off at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Multiple 911 callers reported shots fired and vehicles speeding away from the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South just after 2:15 a.m. Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital; police did not provide information on the severity of their injuries. At least four vehicles parked near the scene were damaged by gunfire.

It was unclear whether any of the six shootings were connected. Police had not announced arrests in any of those cases at last report.