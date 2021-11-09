Midweek measurable snow; weekend temps set to plunge

Minnesota’s recent warmer trend is in for big changes as a potent storm is moving rain, snow and much colder air toward the state.

Tuesday’s forecast

Minnesota is off to a milder-than-average start again Tuesday morning, even though slightly cooler than Monday morning. Lows were mostly in the 20s and 30s, although the Arrowhead saw a couple lows drop into the teens where temperatures dropped quickly overnight under clear skies and calm winds.

Highs will also be just a couple of degrees cooler than Monday, but still 5 to 10 degrees above average. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 40s north to mid-50s south.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

Other than a few more clouds in southern Minnesota during the morning, skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday and winds stay relatively light except for more of a breeze in the Arrowhead.

A wet and snowy storm

That quiet, warmer first half of the week comes to a quick end Wednesday as a strong storm brings rain, snow, gusty winds and much colder weather.



Wednesday will still be slightly above average, with highs in the 40s and a few low 50s south.

That means rain spreading west to east Wednesday morning, with the Twin Cities likely to see rain by midday. Northern Minnesota will be cold enough early Wednesday for some of the precipitation to come as a wintry mix.

Forecast storm position Wednesday evening National Weather Service

The low pressure of the storm will clip southeastern Minnesota Wednesday, with the associated cold front through the state by late Wednesday.

That means colder air descends across the state Thursday (highs in the 30s north and 40s south), so as moisture continues to warp around behind the storm, more of the precipitation will transition to snow, especially in northern Minnesota.

Places seeing more rain can expect about one-half to 1 inch of rain. Where it’s cold enough for more of the precipitation to fall as snow, many areas across northern Minnesota from about Fergus Falls to near Duluth and north can expect at least an inch of snow.

Forecast snowfall through Friday morning National Weather Service

Snow totals increase as you head north, and the very northern edge of the state may even see a couple isolated totals topping 6 inches.



For southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, some snow could mix in Thursday, but it is most likely Thursday night and Friday morning, ranging from trace amounts to a light coating that is unlikely to stick long.

Forecast precipitation types Thursday evening National Weather Service

Winds will also be a concern with the storm, with gusts over 20 and 30 mph, and possibly higher, Thursday and Friday.

Forecast Twin Cities temperatures through Sunday Weather.us

Behind the storm, much colder air takes hold, with most of Minnesota only seeing highs in the 30s next weekend.

Here is the Twin Cities temperature forecast showing the temperature dive as we head toward the weekend:

There is also another disturbance that may clip southern Minnesota over the weekend, bringing a renewed chance for rain and snow.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.