More snow targets Minnesota this weekend

As Minnesota starts to see improvements from a storm that brought swaths of heavy rain, snow and high winds, another system is on the way with more measurable snow Saturday.

Friday’s forecast

The potent storm that has been afflicting Minnesota since initially moving rain in Wednesday is still bringing areas of snow and highs winds across the state as of 9:15 a.m. Friday.

9:10 a.m. Friday radar and wind reports National Weather Service

Much of western Minnesota especially is still seeing gusts over 40 mph Friday morning, and while the snow is diminishing quickly, some spots could get up to an additional inch, on top of the snow that has fallen.

A couple of areas in northern Minnesota, including Chisholm and Warroad, already have reports of 6 inches or more.

Advisories and warnings until noon Friday National Weather Service

Because of the highs winds blowing any new snow and the snow on the ground, most of western and northern Minnesota is still under a winter weather advisory until noon (purple), with the west-central edge of the state in a blizzard warning (red).

Winds and snow diminish through the day as the center of the storm finally moves away from the state.

Friday morning temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s, and do not warm much during the day thanks to chilly winds from the north and the cloud cover. Highs will be in the 30s, which means a few places, including the Twin Cities, will see more rain mix back in with any snow as the storm departs.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

The combination of cold and gusty winds puts the wind chill in the 20s most of the day, even dropping into the teens west.

Weekend snow likely

When our multiday storm finally wraps up by late Friday, the break in the weather will be a short one.

Forecast storm position Saturday evening National Weather Service

Already Saturday morning, another weather system starts moving snow into western Minnesota that spreads across most of the state by Saturday afternoon.

The storm is a quick mover, especially compared to the one that affected Minnesota Wednesday to Friday. Most of the snow should be through Minnesota, clearing out of the southeastern corner of the state, by Sunday morning.



But, it does leave measurable snow in its wake, with central Minnesota looking likely to see the most snow, with 2 to 4 inches.

Snowfall forecast Saturday to Sunday morning National Weather Service

This could include the Twin Cities seeing a couple inches of snow.



Fortunately, unlike the last storm, winds also stay much lighter, although it will be somewhat breezy Sunday, so blowing snow is not expected to be a concern.



That disturbance reinforces the colder air already over the state, so highs stay mostly in the 30s through Monday, with a few spots in northern Minnesota that stay stuck in the 20s.

Twin Cities temperature forecast through Wednesday Weather.us

Next week looks drier, but a storm Tuesday into Wednesday does funnel warmer air into the state Tuesday, causing a brief warmup into the 40s and low 50s, before the cold-front side of that system drops highs again Wednesday.

Here is that temperature forecast for the Twin Cities:

