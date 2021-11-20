Ask a Bookseller: 'Tiny Americans' follows one family over 40 years

The novel "Tiny Americans" by Devin Murphy HarperCollins Publishers

"I always recommend this book as — if you are from or are aware of dysfunctional families, you will connect with this book."

That's the recommendation of Bob Lingle of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Lakewood, New York, speaking of the novel "Tiny Americans" by Devin Murphy.

Set in western New York where Lingle's store is located, the novel starts in 1978 and follows a family of five over the next 40 years.

Each chapter is a year, told by or about one member of the family as they grow, move away, disconnect and reconnect. Murphy's background is in short story-telling, says Lingle.

"It's really like you're checking in with the family with each chapter, like 'Where is Connor now? What's Terrence up to?' " Murphy said. "So it's very much a series of 40 short stories that all tie in together."