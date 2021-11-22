Crime, Law and Justice

Mosque on edge after weekend vandalism

Matt Sepic
Minneapolis
a man stands outside a mosque and cultural center
Dar Al Qalam Cultural Center Executive Director Abdifatah Abdi says a vandal climbed onto a dumpster outside the building in Minneapolis and damaged three security cameras.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Twin Cities Muslim leaders are calling for a hate crime investigation following vandalism at a northeast Minneapolis mosque.

Early Sunday, someone climbed onto a dumpster outside the Dar Al Qalam Cultural Center on Lowry Ave. and was recorded on video smashing security cameras, said executive director Abdifatah Abdi. He said the vandal destroyed three cameras and knocked several others offline.

Abdi said he's uncertain if it's an Islamophobic attack, but called on authorities to investigate it as a hate crime.

"It may have [something to do with] religion, it may not, we don't know yet. But this is something that's not normal."

a security camera lies on pavement
One of three security cameras damaged at Dar Al Qalam Cultural Center in Minneapolis.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Abdi said that several weeks ago someone broke into his car outside the mosque, found his address, and then went to his home.

Safety has been a top concern for Minnesota Muslims following the 2017 firebombing of the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

A judge in September sentenced the leader of that attack to 53 years in federal prison.

