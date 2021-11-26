5-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn Park; 13-year-old arrested

A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed late Thursday night at a home in the northwest Twin Cities metro, in what authorities say appears to be an accident. A 13-year-old boy is in custody.

Police in Brooklyn Park reported that officers were called to the home on the 8000 block of Florida Avenue at about 10:20 p.m.

They provided first aid to the wounded child, but he died at the scene.

According to a news release from police: "The initial investigation has determined that a 13-year-old male in the home was handling a gun. Several other juveniles were present as they were attempting to make a social media video. At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun, striking the 5-year-old male victim."

The 13-year-old was arrested at the scene, and authorities recovered a firearm. Police said it does not appear to be an intentional shooting; they're continuing to investigate what happened.

Authorities did not immediately release further information on the incident, including where the 13-year-old got possession of a firearm. Police also did not say whether any adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.