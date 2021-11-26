Snow Saturday, but holiday travel stays cooperative otherwise

After a cold Thanksgiving, milder weather is back Friday and most of the week ahead will be above average. Meanwhile, precipitation stays limited, but much of Minnesota will see at least a couple snowflakes on Saturday.

Friday forecast

Thanks to winds from the southeast, Minnesota is off to a far less chilly start Friday than the frigid morning on Thursday.

Morning temperatures are predominantly in the teens and 20s, and most of the state will make it into the 30s by the afternoon, with a couple 40s southwest.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

Those lows and highs are very seasonable for late November.

For comparison. The Twin Cities “normal” high and low for Nov. 26 are 37 and 23, and our Friday temperatures will be within a couple degrees of those.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day, and the Arrowhead could see a few flurries.

Extended forecast

The warmer winds Friday are on the warm-front side of a storm that blasts through Minnesota Saturday.

Forecast storm position Saturday morning National Weather Service

Light snow and maybe a little freezing precipitation move into northern Minnesota late Friday, which is expected to be predominantly snow for northern and central Minnesota by Saturday morning.

The moisture is likely to clear for all but northeastern Minnesota by mid-Saturday afternoon, at which point it will be mild enough some light rain or sprinkles could mix-in.

All of Saturday’s precipitation is very sparse, with less than an inch of snow expected in most spots, and little rain accumulation.

Forecast snow through Saturday National Weather Service

Behind the front, winds increase during the day Saturday, with most of the state seeing gusts over 20 mph by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday remains mild, with highs in the 30s despite the return of a northwesterly flow, but highs do drop a couple degrees by Sunday, although most of the state will still be in the 30s.



Another weak weather system warms highs again Monday, with a slight drop again on Tuesday and little moisture expected.

Here is that Twin Cities temperature forecast showing that trend:

Twin Cities forecast highs and lows through Tuesday National Weather Service

Overall though, even with the slight drops, most of state remains above average not just through the weekend, but likely through most of next week as we welcome in December.

Temperatures Outlook December 1st to 5th NOAA

Precipitation also remains limited, with no significant snow chances expected until something we are monitoring for the first weekend of December.

We will keep you updated on that prospect as we get into next week!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.