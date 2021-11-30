MSP airport investigating fight among travelers Friday night

Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night at Terminal 2.

The incident happened just before midnight, as passengers were getting off a Frontier flight from Orlando, Fla. Airport officials say two groups of travelers got off the plane and a fight broke out. A Facebook post shows video of the fight involving at least eight people. They are seen shouting, punching each other and hitting one another with chairs and other fixtures they grabbed in the terminal.

Airport officials say police arrived within minutes of a call about the incident.

Airport spokesperson Patrick Hogan said airport officers summoned Bloomington police for help “to keep the peace as airport police broke up the fight in the gate area and directed those involved to bag claim to get their luggage. Paramedics arrived to assess injuries, which appeared minor, and all parties declined transport to a hospital.”

Police say they have identified at least some of the people involved and may charge them later.