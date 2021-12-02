Two HIV outbreaks in Minnesota highlight needed awareness

With World AIDS Day held on Wednesday, Minnesota health officials are highlighting two ongoing HIV outbreaks in the state.

There have been 86 cases reported in Hennepin and Ramsey counties since 2018. Typically that area sees zero to three cases a year. The second outbreak is in the Duluth area, which has seen 22 cases since 2019.

Many of the new cases involve people who inject drugs and people who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing. People of color and young people are also disproportionately impacted by the outbreaks.

Christine Jones with the Minnesota Department of Health said people who inject drugs and who are experiencing unstable housing are most at risk.

“We really do need to reprioritize HIV prevention education, again, in our clinics and in our schools because HIV education is going to be key to ending HIV new infections in our state,” Jones said.

Jones added it's important to remind people that HIV is not the death sentence it used to be.

“For individuals living with HIV, we need to make sure that there is culturally appropriate access to health care," Jones said.