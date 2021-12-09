Big snow Friday: 6-8 inches set for Twin Cities, 8-12 across southern MN

A significant winter storm is developing over Colorado. It will loop southeast into Oklahoma before racing northeastward toward the Great Lakes on Friday.

Minnesota will be on the snowy northwest side of the storm. This looks to be a storm to bring out not just the shovels but also the snowblowers and snowplows.

Forecast snowfalls for Friday and Friday night National Weather Service

Significant snow accumulations are likely for northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and central to northern Wisconsin.

Forecast models have shifted the forecast band of significant snow a bit farther north than what we were looking at a day or two ago, and the forecast amounts have been increased.

Winter storm watches have been posted for areas generally south of a line from Redwood Falls in southwestern Minnesota to the Twin Cities to Rice Lake, Wisconsin, including most of the Twin Cities metro area.

Winter storm watch for Friday and Friday night National Weather Service

Snow should reach southern Minnesota Friday morning and west central Wisconsin by early afternoon. Snow will end in Minnesota Friday night.

How much snow?

Snowfall amounts depend on the dynamics of the weather system, moisture available, topographic effects such as upslopes to enhance snowfall, and even temperature as certain temperatures lead to fluffier snow.

The current forecast is for a broad swath of generally 8 to 12 inches of snow across southern Minnesota with the best chance for more than a foot of snow south of the Twin Cities, especially around Goodhue and Wabasha counties in southeastern Minnesota.

Forecast amounts for the Twin Cities area have been bumped upward. Around 6 to 8 inches appears likely for the urban core from Minneapolis through St. Paul. Close to a foot could fall in Dakota County in the southeast metro while just a few inches fall in the northwestern suburbs.

Snowfall amounts will taper off quickly along the northwest edge of the storm.

This winter storm will not be chased by a frigid northwest wind. Expect a pleasant Saturday for cleanup or snowy recreation. Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend with Twin Cities highs likely to reach the upper 30s.

Then expect mild temperatures to continue well into next week.

Thursday weather

A weak weather disturbance is kicking off a spotty light wintry mix in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory for southeastern Minnesota for a wintry mix expired at 9 a.m.

Areas of a light wintry mix plus some light rain have also broken out across the eastern metro from Dakota and Washington Counties into west central Wisconsin.

Weather radar around 8 a.m. Thursday Twin Cities National Weather Service

The Twin Cities area should become partly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Snow will fall in the Arrowhead where a winter weather advisory has been posted for southern Cook County along the North Shore including Grand Marais for 4 to 6 or more inches of snow.

Winter weather advisory for Friday Duluth National Weather Service