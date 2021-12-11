Photos: Digging out and having fun after winter storm drops heavy snow in Minnesota

Saturday was a day for shovels and snowblowers — as well as sleds, skis and snowboards — across much of southern Minnesota.

The winter storm that moved out overnight dropped well over a foot of snow on parts of the region — with the greatest snow totals reported in the southern and eastern Twin Cities metro area.

Digging out and having fun in the snow Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 15 of 15 An inflatable snowman waves from a yard in Woodbury on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News 1 of 15 David Skinner works hard to push his snowblower through nearly two feet of snow in Woodbury on Saturday. A storm the previous day dropped 20 inches of snow in parts of the city. Tim Evans for MPR News 2 of 15 Josh Evans removes a large snow drift from a friend’s roof in Woodbury on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News Next Slide

Weather spotters reported 21 inches of snow on St. Paul's east side, 20 inches in Woodbury and 19 inches in Lakeville.

Snow totals outside the metro area included 12.5 inches at Sanborn, 11 inches near Owatonna, 10.5 inches on the north side of Rochester and 10.2 inches at Faribault.