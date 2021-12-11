Photos: Digging out and having fun after winter storm drops heavy snow in Minnesota
Saturday was a day for shovels and snowblowers — as well as sleds, skis and snowboards — across much of southern Minnesota.
The winter storm that moved out overnight dropped well over a foot of snow on parts of the region — with the greatest snow totals reported in the southern and eastern Twin Cities metro area.
Weather spotters reported 21 inches of snow on St. Paul's east side, 20 inches in Woodbury and 19 inches in Lakeville.
Snow totals outside the metro area included 12.5 inches at Sanborn, 11 inches near Owatonna, 10.5 inches on the north side of Rochester and 10.2 inches at Faribault.
