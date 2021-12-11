Photos

Photos: Digging out and having fun after winter storm drops heavy snow in Minnesota

MPR News Staff
Heavy snow in parts of the Twin Cities metro area
Bryson Wilson sleds down a hill at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Saturday. Parts of the Twin Cities metro area saw well over a foot of snow from a winter storm over the previous day.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Saturday was a day for shovels and snowblowers — as well as sleds, skis and snowboards — across much of southern Minnesota.

The winter storm that moved out overnight dropped well over a foot of snow on parts of the region — with the greatest snow totals reported in the southern and eastern Twin Cities metro area.

Digging out and having fun in the snow

Weather spotters reported 21 inches of snow on St. Paul's east side, 20 inches in Woodbury and 19 inches in Lakeville.

Snow totals outside the metro area included 12.5 inches at Sanborn, 11 inches near Owatonna, 10.5 inches on the north side of Rochester and 10.2 inches at Faribault.

