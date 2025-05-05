Pride on the West Side: St. Paul celebrates Cinco de Mayo with car show, parade

By Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

Forty years ago, St. Paul began officially hosting a Cinco de Mayo parade, celebrating the city’s Latin American heritage and marking a Mexican military victory back in 1862.

While the fifth of May does not carry much significance in Mexico, the scale of St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities could rival a medium-sized independence day parade.

St. Paul began celebrating Cinco de Mayo three days early, kicking off with a car show on Friday, May 2. But the real festivities started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, a parade full of traditional, Indigenous and contemporary Mexican music and dance, along with lucha libre-style wrestling, food and family activities.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

A performer from Comparza San Lucas Evangelista waves a Mexican flag during St. Paul's Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

A dancer with the Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli crosses the street during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

'Rey' with the Latin America Motorcycle Association poses on his bike at the Cinco de Mayo parade on St. Paul’s West Side on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

A dancer with Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue crosses Cesar Chavez Way in St. Paul during the Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

A taqueria worker watches dancers at the Cinco de Mayo parade in Saint Paul on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

A dancer with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli blows a conch shell during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

Two dancers with La Alegre Bailadores look out during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

Two wrestlers duke it out at Cinco Chaos” during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

A dancer with Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue wears ayoyotes, leggings made of dried seashells, during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday. Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

Festivities wrapped up in St. Paul on Saturday, but continue in Minneapolis this week.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta y Mercadito

Date: May 5, 2025

Time: 1.-6 p.m.

Location: North House, 718 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street

Date: May 11, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 207 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

For more Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Minneapolis, click here.