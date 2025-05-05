Pride on the West Side: St. Paul celebrates Cinco de Mayo with car show, parade
By Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
Forty years ago, St. Paul began officially hosting a Cinco de Mayo parade, celebrating the city’s Latin American heritage and marking a Mexican military victory back in 1862.
While the fifth of May does not carry much significance in Mexico, the scale of St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities could rival a medium-sized independence day parade.
St. Paul began celebrating Cinco de Mayo three days early, kicking off with a car show on Friday, May 2. But the real festivities started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, a parade full of traditional, Indigenous and contemporary Mexican music and dance, along with lucha libre-style wrestling, food and family activities.
Festivities wrapped up in St. Paul on Saturday, but continue in Minneapolis this week.
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta y Mercadito
Date: May 5, 2025
Time: 1.-6 p.m.
Location: North House, 718 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis
Cost: Free
Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street
Date: May 11, 2025
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 207 E. Lake St., Minneapolis
Cost: Free
