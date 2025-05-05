Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Arts and Culture

Pride on the West Side: St. Paul celebrates Cinco de Mayo with car show, parade

cinco de mayo 2025 2
Gabriela Everett, a folklorico dancer with La Alegre Bailadores, performs on a float during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

By Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

Forty years ago, St. Paul began officially hosting a Cinco de Mayo parade, celebrating the city’s Latin American heritage and marking a Mexican military victory back in 1862. 

While the fifth of May does not carry much significance in Mexico, the scale of St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities could rival a medium-sized independence day parade. 

St. Paul began celebrating Cinco de Mayo three days early, kicking off with a car show on Friday, May 2. But the real festivities started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, a parade full of traditional, Indigenous and contemporary Mexican music and dance, along with lucha libre-style wrestling, food and family activities. 

cinco de mayo 2025 3
A performer from Comparza San Lucas Evangelista waves a Mexican flag during St. Paul's Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 5
A dancer with the Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli crosses the street during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 4
'Rey' with the Latin America Motorcycle Association poses on his bike at the Cinco de Mayo parade on St. Paul’s West Side on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 9
A dancer with Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue crosses Cesar Chavez Way in St. Paul during the Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 10
A taqueria worker watches dancers at the Cinco de Mayo parade in Saint Paul on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 6
A dancer with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli blows a conch shell during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 1
Two dancers with La Alegre Bailadores look out during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 7
Two wrestlers duke it out at Cinco Chaos” during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal
cinco de mayo 2025 8
A dancer with Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue wears ayoyotes, leggings made of dried seashells, during St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo parade on Saturday.
Alberto Villafan | Sahan Journal

Festivities wrapped up in St. Paul on Saturday, but continue in Minneapolis this week.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta y Mercadito

Date: May 5, 2025

Time: 1.-6 p.m.

Location: North House, 718 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street

Date: May 11, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 207 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

