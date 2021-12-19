Authorities investigating after several people are found dead in Moorhead home

Police and fire officials in Moorhead, Minn., are investigating after several people were found dead inside a home in the city on Saturday night.

Authorities have not said exactly how many people were found dead in the home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South, have not released names or ages of those involved, and have not released information on the cause of the deaths.

They did say there were no signs of violence or forced entry to the home, and no known threat to the public.

The individuals were discovered by family members conducting a welfare check just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Those family members then called police.

Police and fire officials are investigating the deaths, and said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called for help processing the scene.

Neighbors told WDAY-TV that several children lived in the home.

Moorhead officials said they did not expect to release further details over the weekend.