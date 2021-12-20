Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson sentenced to 2 years probation for DWI

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was sentenced to two years probation on Monday for driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to the DWI misdemeanor charge last week.

At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, he was driving on Interstate 94 near Alexandria, Minn., when he rolled his government-owned SUV, a crash in which he was injured. He was hospitalized for several days with unspecified injuries.

Court documents say he had a 0.13 blood alcohol concentration.

Hutchinson was charged with four misdemeanors, and last week pleaded guilty to one of them.

On Monday, he was sentenced to two years of probation. A 90-day jail sentence will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation, which include a chemical assessment, no alcohol violations, no driver license violations, random testing and no alcohol or controlled-substance use. Hutchinson also had to pay $610 in fines and fees.

In a plea agreement, he was convicted in Douglas County court of misdemeanor DWI. One count of carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol was continued for dismissal.

The sheriff still could face a review for potential licensing sanctions by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Hutchinson has been Hennepin County sheriff since 2019.