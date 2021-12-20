Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson sentenced to 2 years probation for DWI
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was sentenced to two years probation on Monday for driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.
Hutchinson pleaded guilty to the DWI misdemeanor charge last week.
At 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, he was driving on Interstate 94 near Alexandria, Minn., when he rolled his government-owned SUV, a crash in which he was injured. He was hospitalized for several days with unspecified injuries.
Court documents say he had a 0.13 blood alcohol concentration.
Hutchinson was charged with four misdemeanors, and last week pleaded guilty to one of them.
On Monday, he was sentenced to two years of probation. A 90-day jail sentence will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation, which include a chemical assessment, no alcohol violations, no driver license violations, random testing and no alcohol or controlled-substance use. Hutchinson also had to pay $610 in fines and fees.
In a plea agreement, he was convicted in Douglas County court of misdemeanor DWI. One count of carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol was continued for dismissal.
The sheriff still could face a review for potential licensing sanctions by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.
Hutchinson has been Hennepin County sheriff since 2019.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.