Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound I-94 in western Minnesota
Authorities in western Minnesota were responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 amid snowy conditions on Saturday afternoon.
An initial estimate from the Minnesota State Patrol is that about 50 vehicles are involved, including several semis. Eastbound I-94 is closed at the Ashby / State Highway 78 exit.
The Patrol said there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities.
Light snow has been falling in the area — and across much of central and northern Minnesota — for several hours.
Check back for updates.
Find updated road reports here.
