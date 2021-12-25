Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound I-94 in western Minnesota

Authorities in western Minnesota were responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 amid snowy conditions on Saturday afternoon.

An initial estimate from the Minnesota State Patrol is that about 50 vehicles are involved, including several semis. Eastbound I-94 is closed at the Ashby / State Highway 78 exit.

The Patrol said there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

Light snow has been falling in the area — and across much of central and northern Minnesota — for several hours.

