Another round of snow and ice Tuesday

A new storm brings more snow and potential freezing rain across Minnesota Tuesday, causing a second day of travel impacts.

Tuesday’s forecast

Forecast storm position midday Tuesday National Weather Service

Somewhat similar to Monday, Minnesota has another storm tracking across the state Tuesday with low pressure that is expected to head northeast, directly across Minnesota.



The center of the storm is near the southwestern edge of the state as of 7 a.m. and is already bringing areas of snow to all but northeastern Minnesota. All of the state is forecast to see snow by late morning, then it will slowly start clearing southwest to northeast beginning in the afternoon, finally clearing out of the Arrowhead overnight.



Once again, the higher snow totals are projected north, with 3 to 5 inches possible in north-central Minnesota, and up to 6 inches possible along the North Shore.

Forecast snowfall Tuesday through early Wednesday National Weather Service

This is far less than the foot or more areas around Brainerd and the North Shore saw Monday, and Tuesday’s storm also does not bring the gusty winds of Monday.

Temperatures that stay below freezing throughout the day, with highs ranging from the single-digits northwest to 20s east and south, keep most of the precipitation Tuesday as snow.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

However, thanks to warmer air aloft, this storm is also likely to have a freezing rain component in the afternoon hours for southeastern Minnesota. That could cause slick spots in cities such as Mankato and Rochester, and freezing drizzle may even make it as far north as the Twin Cities in the late afternoon.

Tuesday advisories and warnings National Weather Service

Because of the heavier snow expected north and the ice possibility southeast, all of eastern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory Tuesday (purple), and much of the North Shore is in a winter storm warning (pink).



Behind the storm, the coldest air so far this winter settles across the state.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

