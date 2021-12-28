More snow and ice, then temperatures plummet

A new storm brings more snow and potential freezing rain across Minnesota Tuesday, then brings arctic air into the state. Another storm over the weekend brings even more dangerous cold.

Tuesday’s forecast

Forecast storm position midday Tuesday National Weather Service

Somewhat similar to Monday, Minnesota has another storm tracking across the state Tuesday with low pressure that is expected to head northeast, directly across Minnesota.

The center of the storm is in southwestern Minnesota as of 9 a.m. and is already bringing areas of snow to almost all of the state. Snow will become more widespread through the morning, then it will slowly start clearing southwest to northeast beginning in the afternoon, finally clearing out of the Arrowhead overnight.

Once again, the higher snow totals are projected north, with 3 to 5 inches possible in north-central Minnesota, and up to 6 inches possible along the North Shore.

Forecast snowfall Tuesday through early Wednesday National Weather Service

This is far less than the foot or more areas around Brainerd and the North Shore saw Monday, and Tuesday’s storm also does not bring the gusty winds of Monday.

Temperatures that stay below freezing throughout the day, with highs ranging from the single-digits northwest to 20s east and south, keep most of the precipitation Tuesday as snow.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

Tuesday advisories and warnings National Weather Service

However, thanks to warmer air aloft, this storm is also likely to have a freezing rain component in the afternoon hours for southeastern Minnesota. That could cause slick spots in cities such as Mankato and Rochester, and freezing drizzle may even make it as far north as the Twin Cities in the late afternoon.

Because of the heavier snow expected north and the ice possibility southeast, all of eastern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory Tuesday (purple), and much of the North Shore is in a winter storm warning (pink).

Bitter cold

The storm brings in much colder air behind it, putting almost all of Minnesota below zero by Wednesday morning. For most of the state, this will be the coldest air since last February’s arctic outbreak.

In fact, northwestern Minnesota could see lows near the frigid levels of February. For example, the coldest temperature in Moorhead last February — in the midst of the arctic outbreak — was minus 25. Wednesday morning’s forecast is minus 24.

Wednesday morning forecast lows National Weather Service

Wednesday’s highs will also be 15 to 25 degrees below average, from below-zero readings northwest to single digits east and south.

Temperatures warm a few degrees Thursday, only to have a cold front Friday sweep even colder air back across the state.

This puts most of Minnesota below zero for highs Saturday, drops temperatures to dangerously cold levels Sunday morning, with lows in the negative teens and 20s.

Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities showing the initial cold, then the reinforcing arctic air:

Twin Cites temperature forecast through Sunday National Weather Service

Wind chills could make those Sunday morning temperatures feel like 20 to 40 below, so it is likely a wind chill advisory or warnings will be issued for portions of the weekend.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.