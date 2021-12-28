Suspected arson fire destroys Minnetonka Beach mansion

A multi-million dollar mansion on Lake Minnetonka was extensively damaged by a fire that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

Orono police say they are investigating the fire as a criminal matter.

Police were called to the Minnetonka Beach home just before midnight Monday. Police say a caller reported a mental health issue. The caller allegedly said someone at the address had gas and candles and that the home was on fire, as alarms sounded.

Police found the second story of the house engulfed in flames and two people outside, apparently suffering from smoke and fire exposure. They were taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Residents reported a dog had been in the house, but it could not be located by responders.

Several other departments assisted Long Lake firefighters.

Recent real estate listings and tax records put the 6,300 square foot home’s value at more than $3.3 million.