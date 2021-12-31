Mall of America was under lockdown after shooting

Bloomington police say two males were injured, but are expected to survive after a shooting at the Mall of America Friday evening. Authorities also said that they were not searching for a suspect.

Bloomington police Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said that the shooting happened after an altercation inside the mall around 5 p.m. between two males. Police patrolling the mall heard one gunshot and found an adult male shot in the leg and another adult male with a graze wound.

The victim with the leg wound was transported to the Hennepin Healthcare, and the other with the minor injury appears to be a bystander and was released later in the evening, police say.

No arrests have been reported. The shooting forced a lockdown of approximately an hour.

Officials said a special event scheduled at the mall that was canceled.

Video from within the mall is being reviewed, Clauson said.

Watch Bloomington police’s media briefing on the incident:

Authorities said around 6 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and that there is no longer a threat. All customers at the mall were asked to leave the building and the mall was closing for the day, authorities added.

Diners left dozens of meals sitting uneaten in the third floor food court inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., near where police had strung crime scene tape across the third floor hallway on Friday. Tim Nelson | MPR News