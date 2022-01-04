Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers test positive for COVID-19

Seth Meyers and host Jimmy Fallon appear on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 28, 2014, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As the omicron variant continues to spread across the country, both of NBC's late-night talk show hosts, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon, have announced they've tested positive for COVID-19.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)" Meyers said in a tweet Monday. "The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)"

Meyers said the network had canceled the remainder of shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday.

"Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!" Meyers added.

News of Meyers' positive case of COVID comes a day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced he had tested positive for the virus right before Christmas.

In his latest Instagram post, Fallon, who appears to have recovered, says he had received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot —experiencing only mild symptoms.

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," Fallon wrote. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."

Other celebrities who've recently tested positive for COVID-19 include Whoopi Goldberg, Hugh Jackman, Debra Messing and LL Cool J.

The U.S. reported a record 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University that probably includes numbers from the holiday weekend. The 7-day daily average for infections is currently at 480,273 per day.

