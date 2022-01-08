Arctic chill Sunday and Monday

The Saturday high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 29 degrees. That’s 5 degrees warmer than our average Jan. 8 high in the Twin Cities. Parts of southwestern and south-central Minnesota had Saturday highs in the 30s.

Now get ready to don your warmest coats, gloves and hats again—-an arctic front will sweep across Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Saturday night, accompanied by strong winds. Sunday’s arctic cold temps will linger through Monday.

Advisories

Wind chill advisories have been posted for much of Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin Saturday night and Sunday morning. Minnesota counties along the Red River are in a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. this Saturday due to blowing snow and reduced visibilities, then the wind chill advisory begins and it’ll continue through Sunday morning:

Advisories Saturday evening and Sunday morning National Weather Service

Here are advisory details in northwestern Minnesota:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Grand Forks ND 241 PM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 MNZ001>004-007-029-NDZ008-016-027-030-039-049-052-053-091800- /O.NEW.KFGF.WC.Y.0003.220109T0300Z-220109T1800Z/ /O.CON.KFGF.WW.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-220109T0300Z/ West Polk-Norman-Clay-Kittson-West Marshall-Wilkin-Pembina- Eastern Walsh-Grand Forks-Traill-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-Richland- Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Breckenridge, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland, and Wahpeton 241 PM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to a trace. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Here are wind chill details for northeastern Minnesota, where there is also a wind chill advisory Saturday night and Sunday morning:

Wind chill forecast for northeastern Minnesota through Sunday morning National Weather Service

Wind chill advisories go into effect Saturday night in central Minnesota and a wind chill advisory runs from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday in the Twin Cities metro area:

Wind chill advisories through Sunday morning National Weather Service

Here are metro area wind chill advisory details:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 248 PM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 MNZ053-060>063-067>070-075>077-WIZ014>016-023-090900- /O.NEW.KMPX.WC.Y.0004.220109T0900Z-220109T1700Z/ Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Sibley-Carver-Scott- Dakota-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix- Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, and Hudson 248 PM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Temperature trends

Our Sunday high in the Twin Cities is expected to happen between midnight and 1 a.m., with temps falling for several hours afterward. The metro area will then see a high in the lower single digits during the daylight hours of Sunday. Northern Minnesota will have below-zero Sunday highs, with positive single digits in most of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Some spots in southwestern Minnesota may reach the teens.

Low temps late Sunday night and early Monday morning range from the 20s below zero to the north to single digits below zero in the far south:

Monday morning forecast lows National Weather Service

Monday highs will be in the single digits to the south and a few degrees below zero to the north:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

Temps have nowhere to go but up after that!

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the mid 20s (above zero) Tuesday, then mid 30s Wednesday and lower 30s Thursday and Friday.

Programming note

