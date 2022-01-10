Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman in team shake-up

The Minnesota Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman Monday morning.

The NFL Network reported both men were out, following a season-ending but meaningless victory over the Chicago Bears in Minneapolis on Sunday. Shortly after that, team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf confirmed the firings.

“While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships,” they said in a statement, adding that a search for a new head coach and general manager would begin immediately.

This was Zimmer’s eighth year as head coach, moving from an assistant coaching job with the Cincinnati Bengals to replace Leslie Frazier in 2014. His record with the Vikings stands at 72-56-1. He got the team into the playoffs in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Vikings have missed the playoffs the last two years, with losing records both seasons. This season also included a loss to division rival Detroit, who only won three games all year — although the Vikings split a series with Green Bay.

Spielman came to the Vikings in 2006, the year after the Wilf family bought the Vikings. Spielman served first as vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to general manager in 2012.

The firings come on the traditional “Black Monday” for the league when teams often fire top management to begin searching for replacements for managers and coaches.