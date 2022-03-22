A soggy Tuesday; wintry northeast
Rain, ice and snow all cover Minnesota Tuesday
It’s a classic spring storm set up; snow and ice on the cold side of the storm and severe weather in the south, closer to the Gulf of Mexico.
The biggest wintry impacts will be in northeast Minnesota with ice, rain and heavy snow.
For the Twin Cities and most of southern Minnesota, we’ll see all our Tuesday precipitation in the form of liquid rain. A transition from rain to snow will occur in northeast Minnesota early Tuesday and slowly across the state by Wednesday night.
A wintry mix will fall in northeast Minnesota and turn to heavy, wet snow.
Temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 40s south and 30s north.
Temperatures will eventually become cold enough for a rain/snow mix in southern Minnesota also Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulations will be light and slushy for places like the Twin Cities.
