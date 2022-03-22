Updraft®

A soggy Tuesday; wintry northeast

Rain, ice and snow all cover Minnesota Tuesday

Sven Sundgaard
Potential precipitation totals across the region
National Weather Service

It’s a classic spring storm set up; snow and ice on the cold side of the storm and severe weather in the south, closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite and radar loop early Tuesday morning
College of DuPage Weather

The biggest wintry impacts will be in northeast Minnesota with ice, rain and heavy snow.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in northeast Minnesota
NOAA via pivotal weather

For the Twin Cities and most of southern Minnesota, we’ll see all our Tuesday precipitation in the form of liquid rain. A transition from rain to snow will occur in northeast Minnesota early Tuesday and slowly across the state by Wednesday night.

Rain transitions to snow in northeast Minnesota and eventually in southern Minnesota Wednesday into Wednesday night
College of DuPage Weather

A wintry mix will fall in northeast Minnesota and turn to heavy, wet snow.

Storm impacts in northeast Minnesota
National Weather Service

Temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 40s south and 30s north.

High temperatures Tuesday
National Weather Service

Temperatures will eventually become cold enough for a rain/snow mix in southern Minnesota also Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulations will be light and slushy for places like the Twin Cities.

Chances of some snow accumulations Tuesday night into Thursday morning
National Weather Service

