On a rainy morning in north Minneapolis, teachers and education support professionals picket outside the Davis Center, the school district’s administrative building.

Across the street at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, parents, coaches and teachers fry up bacon and eggs for students.

“For me it was, we’re not going to be reactive, we’re going to be proactive in this,” said Kelly Jackson, president of North High’s parent teacher association.

As soon as she heard there was going to be a strike, she started organizing parents, neighbors and coaches to give students rides, make breakfast and lunch. They planned dodgeball and trivia games at Shiloh and North High to keep students safe, fed and part of the community while classes are canceled.

North High School PTA President Kelly Jackson hands a plate of food to Ramiyah Jackson at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on Tuesday. Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News

In addition to parenting duties, Jackson is working toward her associate’s degree. Though tiring, the work has helped Jackson feel closer to her community.

“I have a newfound respect for our teachers and our staff and our leadership,” Jackson said. “For me as a person, as a parent, as a mom, I’m like, ‘pay the people!’ It is a lot of work, and we’re not even doing the educational piece. But yes, we are exhausted, and we are ready for them to go back.”

Students, parents and coaches play trivia game at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News

As the Minneapolis teachers’ strike stretches on, students and families across the district are finding creative solutions for child care and they’re also finding ways to support their teachers and their neighbors.

Evelyn Wong, a communications professional with a kindergarten student who attends Burroughs Elementary has spent the past two weeks arranging a complicated patchwork of camps, play dates, mornings at a neighbor’s house and visits with grandparents and uncles so that she and her husband can continue to work full time.

Citing that network of caregivers, and their financial situation, Wong said the family is “really fortunate. But also, like everyone else there’s a level of stress that comes with not knowing when this is going to end. Understanding also, there’s a really noble cause behind this.”

The Minneapolis district has closed its regular school-based child care programs, but has offered limited options to those families who need it, as well as bagged meals for pickup at school sites. Recently, the district began offering additional services, like a food truck serving Philly cheesesteaks for kids under 18. And several school buildings are open for middle and high school students to gather and play games.

Molly Dengler, co-president of the Parent Teacher Association at Emerson Elementary, a Spanish Immersion school, has been able to keep her first grader in a YMCA day care program and recommend the spot to a few other parents as well. But she also helps organize child care on WhatsApp for dozens of other Spanish speaking families at her school.

They put together a temporary day care at a nearby church with the help of parents and some Reading Corps volunteers. They referred people to district programming. They arranged for child care and a taxi to get a pregnant mom to a doctor’s appointment on the first day of canceled classes.

“Yes, it’s exhausting. But it’s definitely been so heartwarming and just like reigniting my faith in people,” Dengler said.

Nearly 200 families have joined her WhatsApp group. They’re trying to take care of educators by putting together breakfast and lunch for people out on the picket lines every day.

Thousands of Minneapolis school teachers and support staff rallied for increased funding for public education at the Governor's residence, in St. Paul on Friday. Kerem Yücel for MPR News

“We don’t want to put any more pressure on teachers,” Dengler said. “They have their own families and their own kids and they’re fighting for our students’ quality of education.”

Ramiyah Jackson, an 11th grade student from Minneapolis’ North High, feels supported by her family and her community during the strike. But she’s also ready for it to end.

“The only thing I would be freaking out about is the ACT, because it’s coming up and we haven’t been doing much right now,” Jackson said.

She wants her teachers to get what they need to keep doing their work in schools. She hopes the union and district can work out a contract soon so the strike can end.

