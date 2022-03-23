Raw Wednesday: Rain, wind, snow showers linger; temps stay cool

Rain and snow showers will continue on and off Wednesday into Wednesday night with temperatures holding in the 30s and gusty north winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures remain cool into next week with some sun late Thursday.

Raw Wednesday

We’ve had some impressive rainfall and snowfall amounts over the past 24 hours. In the Twin Cities, we’ve had 0.96 inches of rain so far, pushing our March total to 2.17 inches. The normal March amount is 1.68 inches. Most totals range from one-half to 1 inch or more in places.

Snowfall amounts have been confined to western and northern Minnesota with a secondary bull’s-eye along the North Shore.

Snowfall reports through 8 a.m. National Weather Service

Snowfall analysis through early Wednesday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Snow and rain showers will continue to move through the region Wednesday into early Thursday with occasional slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces in the Twin Cities that will melt on warm ground.

Rain and snow showers continue to rotate through Minnesota into early Thursday College of DuPage Weather

Most additional measurable snowfall amounts will be along the North Shore of Lake Superior with lesser amounts south.

Forecast additional snowfall through early Thursday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

In addition to the rain and snow showers we’ll see blustery north winds making for a raw day Wednesday.

Forecast winds Wednesday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

High temperatures will largely remain in the 30s statewide with a few low 40s in southwestern Minnesota. Wind chill values will range from the 20s in the south to teens north.

Highs Wednesday National Weather Service

We’ll see temperatures continue to be on the cool side of normal into next week with mainly 40s and 30s for highs in the south and 30s, even a couple 20s Saturday and Sunday north.

More severe storms south

On the southern end of this same storm system there was yet more severe weather Tuesday. There were several reports of tornadoes and wind damage across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Severe storm reports from Tuesday National Weather Service

Notably a tornado went right through New Orleans Tuesday evening with another tornado north of Lake Pontchartrain. There has been at least one death reported and multiple injuries.