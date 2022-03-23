Updraft®

Raw Wednesday: Rain, wind, snow showers linger; temps stay cool

Sven Sundgaard
A rain gauge with rain in it.
By midday there was already .57" of soaking rainfall in the southwest Twin Cities on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Paul Huttner | MPR News

Rain and snow showers will continue on and off Wednesday into Wednesday night with temperatures holding in the 30s and gusty north winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures remain cool into next week with some sun late Thursday.

Raw Wednesday

We’ve had some impressive rainfall and snowfall amounts over the past 24 hours. In the Twin Cities, we’ve had 0.96 inches of rain so far, pushing our March total to 2.17 inches. The normal March amount is 1.68 inches. Most totals range from one-half to 1 inch or more in places.

Snowfall amounts have been confined to western and northern Minnesota with a secondary bull’s-eye along the North Shore.

snow reports 8am 2
Snowfall reports through 8 a.m.
National Weather Service
snow analysis 2
Snowfall analysis through early Wednesday
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Snow and rain showers will continue to move through the region Wednesday into early Thursday with occasional slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces in the Twin Cities that will melt on warm ground.

precip loop corrected
Rain and snow showers continue to rotate through Minnesota into early Thursday
College of DuPage Weather

Most additional measurable snowfall amounts will be along the North Shore of Lake Superior with lesser amounts south.

24 hour now forecast
Forecast additional snowfall through early Thursday
NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

In addition to the rain and snow showers we’ll see blustery north winds making for a raw day Wednesday.

wind loop
Forecast winds Wednesday
NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

High temperatures will largely remain in the 30s statewide with a few low 40s in southwestern Minnesota. Wind chill values will range from the 20s in the south to teens north.

highs WED
Highs Wednesday
National Weather Service

We’ll see temperatures continue to be on the cool side of normal into next week with mainly 40s and 30s for highs in the south and 30s, even a couple 20s Saturday and Sunday north.

More severe storms south

On the southern end of this same storm system there was yet more severe weather Tuesday. There were several reports of tornadoes and wind damage across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

storm reports TUE
Severe storm reports from Tuesday
National Weather Service

Notably a tornado went right through New Orleans Tuesday evening with another tornado north of Lake Pontchartrain. There has been at least one death reported and multiple injuries.

