Downtown St. Paul grocery store damaged in overnight fire

A fire burns the facade of the Lunds & Byerlys grocery store in downtown St. Paul early Tuesday morning. Courtesy of Corey Schreppel

The Lunds & Byerlys grocery store in downtown St. Paul is closed until further notice, after it was damaged by a fire early Tuesday.

Video posted to social media showed flames covering the awning above one of the store entrances just before 2 a.m.

St. Paul Fire Department spokesperson Roy Mokosso said firefighters had been returning from another call when they noticed the smoke from the fire and responded. The fire was on the southeast corner of the block that includes the Penfield, a 254-unit apartment building that adjoins the store. The fire did not reach any residences.

St. Paul firefighters work to extinguish a fire on the exterior of the downtown Lunds & Byerlys grocery store early Tuesday. Courtesy St. Paul Fire Department

The flames "caused a significant amount of exterior damage," Lunds & Byerlys spokesperson Aaron Sorenson told MPR News. "We also experienced interior damage as a result of the sprinkler system being activated."

Mokosso said smoke also got into the building.

He said that firefighters were also called to two dumpster fires in the area about the same time, and arson investigators are trying to determine if the fires are connected.

"We are actively working with the St. Paul Police Department to provide video surveillance to assist with their investigation," Sorenson said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at an entrance to the downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys grocery store on Tuesday. Courtesy St. Paul Fire Department