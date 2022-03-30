Rep. McCollum calls on Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign amid revelations that his wife Virginia pushed Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The recent disclosures have left the justice "ethically compromised,” McCollum wrote in a statement Wednesday, noting that Thomas continued to hear cases tied to the 2020 election.

Last week, fellow Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Thomas needed to be impeached.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar has called on Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election or the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She said she supports legislation strengthening ethics rules for Supreme Court justices.