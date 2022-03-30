Snow north; wintry mix turning to snow south Wednesday

It was a wet night across central and southern Minnesota. Rain, thunder, sleet, and snow fell for many areas. We were up to 0.57 inches of precipitation so far in the Twin Cities through 7 a.m. Some places even saw ice as temperatures were right near freezing.

Temperatures early Wednesday are right near freezing for many areas NOAA via pivotal weather

Northern Minnesota saw snowfall in many areas. A swath of about 2 to 4 inches fell from Fargo, N.D. to Bemidji overnight Tuesday night.

Moving across Minnesota Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow

Temperatures will warm back up above freezing across southern Minnesota making for mainly wet conditions and a mix of rain, sleet, and snow showers.

High temperatures Wednesday midday NOAA via pivotal weather

Expect bursts of snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. In those heavier bursts, we could see a coating of snow (under 1 inch for most) on the grass, but up to localized 1 to 2 inches in some places.

Wintry mix of rain, sleet turns to snow through the day Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

The best chances of seeing 2 or more inches will be in northeast Minnesota into Wisconsin late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Snowfall for northeast Minnesota through early Thursday National Weather Service

We should see clearing skies by late Thursday with another chance of rain/snow Friday night. Warmer temperatures are on track with 50 degrees again by Sunday.