Snow north; wintry mix turning to snow south Wednesday
Spring storm continues to push rain and snow through Minnesota
It was a wet night across central and southern Minnesota. Rain, thunder, sleet, and snow fell for many areas. We were up to 0.57 inches of precipitation so far in the Twin Cities through 7 a.m. Some places even saw ice as temperatures were right near freezing.
Northern Minnesota saw snowfall in many areas. A swath of about 2 to 4 inches fell from Fargo, N.D. to Bemidji overnight Tuesday night.
Temperatures will warm back up above freezing across southern Minnesota making for mainly wet conditions and a mix of rain, sleet, and snow showers.
Expect bursts of snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. In those heavier bursts, we could see a coating of snow (under 1 inch for most) on the grass, but up to localized 1 to 2 inches in some places.
The best chances of seeing 2 or more inches will be in northeast Minnesota into Wisconsin late Wednesday into early Thursday.
We should see clearing skies by late Thursday with another chance of rain/snow Friday night. Warmer temperatures are on track with 50 degrees again by Sunday.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.