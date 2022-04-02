Ask a Bookseller: 'Island Queen' celebrates an ambitious Black woman entrepreneur from history

“Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley. Courtesy of publisher

If you like the energy and ambition of the musical "Hamilton," Lelia Nebeker of One More Page Books in Arlington, Va., recommends you check out the novel “Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley.

The novel is based on the life of entrepreneur Dorothy Kerwin Thomas (1756 – 1846), who was born into slavery in Montserrat and who rose to become a wealthy, powerful landowner in the West Indies. Written in Thomas's voice, the novel spans decades of her long life.

Nebeker found herself drawn into both the romantic and the business relationships of this complex character, whose drive, love for her children, and success in business created a powerful legacy that spanned multiple countries.