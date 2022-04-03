Apartment building fire displaces residents in New Hope

Several apartments were severely damaged in a major fire in the west metro community of New Hope this morning. One resident was injured.

The West Metro Fire-Rescue Department responded to what was initially an appliance fire in a ground-floor apartment in the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North.

But Fire Chief Sarah Larson said the fire quickly spread to the second and third stories.

Firefighters inspect damage after several apartment units were burned in a fire in New Hope on Sunday April, 3. One person was injured. Jason Rantala/KARE11

Larson says six apartments were severely impacted, with around 20 sustaining some level of damage. She says the Red Cross is assisting families with finding temporary shelter.

“The Red Cross is assisting about 20 units at this time. How long some of those units will be affected? I am not sure, some longer than others,” Larson said.

In a news release, the Red Cross said as many as 100 people could have been impacted.

This is the second major fire the West Metro department responded to over the weekend. A woman died in a house fire in neighboring Crystal on Saturday.