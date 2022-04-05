St. Paul man charged with arson in downtown grocery store fire

A 36-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire that damaged a downtown St. Paul grocery store last week.

The criminal complaint alleges Timothy John Arsenal set a fire in a recycling bin outside the Lunds & Byerlys store at the corner of 10th and Robert streets early on the morning of March 29.

The fire spread to the facade of the store.

"Smoke from the fire caused extensive damage to the Lunds & Byerlys interior," the complaint states. "It is estimated that $350,000 in store merchandise was discarded because it had been damaged by smoke from the fire. The total damage estimate ranges between $500,000 and $800,000."

The store has since reopened.

Damage to the exterior of the Lunds & Byerlys store in downtown St. Paul is seen following a March 29 fire. Samuel King | MPR News file

Authorities said the fire also sent smoke into one apartment in the Penfield, a 254-unit apartment building that adjoins the store. There was no fire damage to apartments, and no reports of injuries.

The complaint says investigators used surveillance video to identify Arsenal. The video allegedly shows a man approach trash and recycling bins outside the store.

"The man placed his hand into a recycling bin. A short time later the bin ignited into an active fire. Nobody else went near the recycling and trash bins between the time the man left and the time the fire erupted," the complaint states.

Video and information from nearby Regions Hospital led investigators to Arsenal, the complaint states.

Authorities said Arsenal has three prior felony convictions, including theft and burglary, and has a “history of civil commitments.” He's being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

A conviction for a charge of second-degree arson carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.