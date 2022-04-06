Donor gives $1 million gift to Animal Humane Society in Twin Cities

The Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities announced Wednesday that it has received a $1 million gift from a longtime supporter — one of the largest donations in the group's 144-year history.

The nonprofit animal welfare and adoption agency based in Golden Valley said the donor was a "Twin Cities animal lover" but wanted to remain anonymous.

The Animal Humane Society said the money will help boost a planned capital campaign aimed at opening a new animal adoption and care campus in St. Paul.

"This gift recognizes the important place animals hold in our lives and our communities — and the critical role AHS plays in supporting animals and the people who love them," Animal Humane Society President and CEO Janelle Dixon said in a news release.

The society already has three adoption centers — in Golden Valley, Coon Rapids and Woodbury — and a veterinary care and training facility in St. Paul.

Animal Humane Society says it takes in more than 22,000 animals a year — a total it says is more than all other shelters and rescue groups in the Twin Cities combined. It also offers low-cost veterinary care and pet training, among other services.