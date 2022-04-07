Authorities have identified the man police fatally shot Tuesday evening in Roseville. State investigators said Jesse Henri Werling, 53, was shooting at houses and then at responding officers. One of the officers was shot in the face.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday that Roseville police officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson shot Werling, who died at Regions hospital.

Chang and Anderson were among the officers who responded to a call about someone shooting a gun in a residential neighborhood along Lake Owasso, north of St. Paul.

Chief Erika Scheider said Wednesday that the suspect had fired about 100 rounds at houses and police.

Officer Ryan Duxbury was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his face.

The BCA recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever-action rifle from the area where Werling was shot.

“Werling was firing multiple rounds as officers arrived on the scene. As officers set up a perimeter, Duxbury was shot. Werling continued firing. At one point, two officers discharged their firearms, striking Werling,” according to a statement from the BCA.

Anderson has been with the Roseville Police Department for 16 years, Chang for 11. Both officers are on standard administrative leave.

Court records show Werling was civilly committed as mentally ill in 2019. Four years earlier, he was charged in Wisconsin with threatening his ex-wife.

Last year, a former neighbor in Stillwater filed for a restraining order after Werling allegedly threatened her family.

Squad and body cameras recorded parts of the incident, state investigators said.

The BCA is continuing to investigate. It will send its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.