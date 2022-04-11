The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday made public additional body camera video from the Feb. 2 police killing of Amir Locke.

The release of the footage and case files follows the decision last week by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison not to charge officer Mark Hanneman for killing the 22-year-old Black man.

Hanneman was part of a SWAT team that was serving a no-knock search warrant at a downtown Minneapolis apartment building in connection with the St. Paul Police Department’s investigation of the shooting death in January of Otis Elder, 38.

On a 15-second clip made public on Feb. 3, Locke can be seen stirring from under a blanket in the living room with a gun in his hand. About nine seconds after police enter the apartment, Hanneman fires three shots.

The truncated clip ends after the third shot. The newly-released video includes additional footage from the perspectives of 12 officers, including Hanneman, who were at the scene that morning.

Hanneman is heard shouting “he’s got a gun” immediately after firing. The officer is also seen tackling Locke as other officers move to restrain him.

Video from cameras worn by Sgt. Troy Carlson and Officer Conan Hickey shows Locke's cousin, Marlon Speed, 23, and Speed’s girlfriend with their hands up as officers enter their bedroom.

Another of Locke's cousins, who was 17 at the time of Elder’s killing, was charged with murder as a juvenile and remains detained. Locke himself was not named in the warrant and authorities say he was not a suspect.

Locke’s killing led to renewed calls to ban no-knock search warrants. Last week a new policy from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took effect that prohibits no-knock warrants in all but the most extreme circumstances.