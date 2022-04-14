Minneapolis public schools drops mask mandate

Minneapolis Public Schools announced Thursday that it is dropping its mask requirement. The district will also discontinue contact tracing and will not send notifications to parents when their students are exposed to others in their schools who have contracted COVID-19.

District officials say the change is due to declining numbers of cases in Minneapolis and changes in CDC guidelines. However, the number of COVID cases in Minnesota have begun to rise slowly in the past few weeks. The WHO and the Biden administration say COVID is still a ‘public health emergency.’

In a statement, superintendent Ed Graff said the district is committed to “maximizing in-person learning” while also providing a safe environment.

District officials said they will also continue to monitor COVID-19 data.

The new policies go into effect Monday.



