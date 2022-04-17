Rain and snow Sunday afternoon continues as snow up north overnight into Monday.

Areas of rain and snow have been advancing eastward across Minnesota this Easter Sunday afternoon. The precipitation will change over to a rain/snow mix or all snow as temperatures dip during the evening hours. As of 5:00 p.m., light rain is quickly changing to light snow in the Twin Cities but little accumulation is expected overnight. Watch out for icy areas Monday morning as low temperatures will be in the upper 20s for the metro area.

Heavy snow has been spreading across North Dakota, still recovering from their recent blizzard, where Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for northwestern Minnesota including Rosseau, Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes for a few inches of snow and blustery winds.

Winter weather advisory for northwestern Minnesota National Weather Service

That snow will spread across northern Minnesota and amplify as it reaches the Arrowhead as a southeast wind blows Lake Superior moisture up the slope from the North Shore. A Winter Storm Warning for several inches of heavy snow is posted for Sunday night and Monday for southern Lake and southern Cook Counties along Lake Superior including Two Harbors, Silver Bay and Grand Marais. A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of snow will be in effect for the rest of Lake and Cook Counties including Isabella.

Winter weather alerts into Monday National Weather Service

Raw Monday

Monday will be a cold, very windy day. Snow will continue to fall, mainly over the Arrowhead. High temperatures will be just from the low 30s north to the low 40s south. The Twin Cities should have a high around 40 with a northwest wind gusting to around 40 mph.

Placid Tuesday

Tuesday will bring decreasing clouds and dry weather with slightly milder temperatures.

Soggy Wednesday

The next one-day weather system will cruise through on Wednesday. Rain will fall on southern Minnesota while rain and snow are likely in the north. Expect high temperatures from the low 40s up north to the upper 50s in the southwest. The Twin Cities should have a high around 50.

Stellar Thursday

Mark Thursday on your outdoor calendar as likely to be the best weather day of the week. It should be precipitation free and seasonably mild with highs in the 40s in the north and 50 for the south. The Twin Cities should see upper 50s and maybe flirt with 60.

Forecast high temperatures for Thursday NOAA Weather Prediction Center

More rain and snow for the end of the week

A larger weather system from the southwest should bring mainly rain for Friday and Saturday, then finish with a little snow on Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday.