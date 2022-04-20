Five people found dead inside Duluth home

Duluth police say five people were found dead Wednesday inside a home in the city's East Hillside neighborhood, in what officials called an "unimaginable tragedy."

Police said the five people who died are believed to be related, but did not release their names or ages, or any further information about how they died. A dog also was found deceased in the home. Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Police Chief Mike Tusken, speaking at a late afternoon news conference livestreamed by WDIO-TV, said the deaths were an "unimaginable tragedy that struck our community."

According to a Duluth Police Department news release:

Police in neighboring Hermantown responded to a "check welfare" call just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to that individual's home and were unable to make contact — but did acquire further information that led them to a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in Duluth. Law enforcement agencies also discovered that the person had access to weapons.

"Due to the intelligence discovered, numerous law enforcement and public safety agencies responded to the scene. The home that agencies responded to was known to the subject of the initial call in Hermantown,” police reported.

"Due to the possibility of weapons on scene, there was a methodical search of the premise. Eventually, the Duluth Police Department was able to enter the home and located five deceased people and a deceased dog," police said.

Police said the investigation remains "active and ongoing," and said more information may be released on Thursday.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, in a tweet, thanked first responders and said “My heart, like yours, absolutely hurts for the pain of loved ones and the fear people likely experienced on their final day here with us.”