Rain ends early Wednesday evening; brighter Thursday
After a wet afternoon Wednesday we’ll see clearing skies overnight
Rain should wrap up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Twin Cities. Snow continues into northeastern Minnesota through the evening. Skies will clear overnight.
The sun returns Thursday
The rain has been adding up across south-central Minnesota. Radar estimates show up to 1 inch around Sleepy Eye. It’s been snow that piled up a bit in northwestern Minnesota through the midday. Bemidji had 2 inches of snow through lunchtime.
Most of the rain wraps up west to east through the late afternoon and evening with snow lingering into the evening hours.
Cloud cover will also clear out through the night giving way to abundant sunshine for the southern half of Minnesota. Northern Minnesota will have more clouds around Thursday.
We should see highs well into the 50s across southern Minnesota, 40s north.
Unsettled and warmer into the weekend
We continue to warm into the first half of the weekend but we also see more moisture and unsettled weather develop. The combination of warmth, higher dew points and shear will lead to some energy potential for strong storms late Friday in Nebraska and the plains.
What’s left of those storms could drift into Minnesota late Friday and into the overnight. High temperatures Saturday will be well into the 70s, our first of the season, coming about two weeks later than normal.
A chance of some storms is possible late Saturday also as a cold front sweeps in dropping temperatures back into the 40s and 50s Sunday. The risk of severe weather looks to stay mainly south of Minnesota Saturday also.
