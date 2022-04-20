Updraft®

Rain ends early Wednesday evening; brighter Thursday

After a wet afternoon Wednesday we’ll see clearing skies overnight

Sven Sundgaard
SAT RAD 2pm
A swath of clouds and rain stretches into Minnesota
College of DuPage Weather

Rain should wrap up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Twin Cities. Snow continues into northeastern Minnesota through the evening. Skies will clear overnight.

The sun returns Thursday

The rain has been adding up across south-central Minnesota. Radar estimates show up to 1 inch around Sleepy Eye. It’s been snow that piled up a bit in northwestern Minnesota through the midday. Bemidji had 2 inches of snow through lunchtime.

snow totals 2pm
Snow totals through early afternoon Wednesday
National Weather Service

Most of the rain wraps up west to east through the late afternoon and evening with snow lingering into the evening hours.

precip loop 2 WED
Rain and snow showers move east through Wednesday evening
College of DuPage

Cloud cover will also clear out through the night giving way to abundant sunshine for the southern half of Minnesota. Northern Minnesota will have more clouds around Thursday.

clouds THU
Clouds clear out overnight Wednesday night making way for Thursday sunshine
College of DuPage

We should see highs well into the 50s across southern Minnesota, 40s north.

thu HIGHS 2
High temperatures Thursday
National Weather Service

Unsettled and warmer into the weekend

We continue to warm into the first half of the weekend but we also see more moisture and unsettled weather develop. The combination of warmth, higher dew points and shear will lead to some energy potential for strong storms late Friday in Nebraska and the plains.

EHI loop
Energy and organization necessary for strong storms surges north but largely stays south and west of Minnesota Friday and Saturday
College of DuPage

What’s left of those storms could drift into Minnesota late Friday and into the overnight. High temperatures Saturday will be well into the 70s, our first of the season, coming about two weeks later than normal.

highs SAT 2
High temperatures Saturday
National Weather Service

A chance of some storms is possible late Saturday also as a cold front sweeps in dropping temperatures back into the 40s and 50s Sunday. The risk of severe weather looks to stay mainly south of Minnesota Saturday also.

